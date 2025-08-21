Kirsten Dunst reveals son James' frightening health scare

Kirsten Dunst opens up about a family ordeal that left her shaken

Kirsten Dunst opened up about her four-year-old son James' serious health scare.

The 43-year-old actress revealed that she and her family moved for six months to Budapest, Hungary, for the filming of The Entertainment System is Down.

But after some days of their move James fell seriously ill.

Dunst shared to Town & Country that the experience for terrible like the "Final Destination" movie "where you’re imagining all the things that could go wrong, worst case scenarios happening to your child."

She went on to say, "I have never seen that movie. But I know the concept. That’s how it feels to be a mother at times."

For the unversed, Dunst shares James and his older brother Ennis, seven, with husband Jesse Plemons.

Dunst's husband, Plemons, moved back to L.A with their kids, while she stayed for her work. Now, James is doing well.

“It brought us together as a family in such a deeper way,” the Spider-Man actress said , noting that she promised James a getaway to the Bahamas or “anywhere he wanted to go.”

Previously, Dunst talked about James, joking on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2024, “He’s almost three and when he’s bad we call him Jimmy… We actually call him baby Chris Farley because of the way he walks around and he’s just hilarious. He’s a crazy little dude.”