Nick Jonas makes bizarre bedroom confession with wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas reveals quirky bedroom habit with wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas just revealed a bizarre bedroom quirk even his wife Priyanka Chopra couldn't change.

The Jonas Brothers member, 32, made an appearance on social media series Are You Okay? on Tuesday, during which at one point, the singer revealed he cannot do anything else in bed besides sleeping.

“I think beds are for sleeping only,” the singer confessed, before revealing what his bedtime routine looks like with his wife.

“Like, I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book in bed or watch TV. I can’t do it.”

“I just don’t like it to get warm,” the Disney alum continued. “I run hot. It’s a whole thing.”

Jonas revealed that despite having a TV in his room, he would "pull a seat up and sit next to the bed” if his wife wanted to watch something together.

Host Bri Morales called the musician’s bedroom quirk “crazy,” and most fans in the comment section agreed.

“Pulling up a chair while Priyanka is in bed watching TV together is crazyyyyyy to me,” one shocked viewer wrote, while another joked, “I guess it’s a good thing I never got the chance to marry Nick Jonas… because pulling up a chair would be such a deal breaker.”

Some, however, thought Jonas’ strict rule was actually a positive trait. “All this taught me is Nick Jonas is my soulmate,” one fan commented, while another called the quirk a “green flag.”

Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 and share a daughter, Malti Marie.