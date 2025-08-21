What Taylor Swift adores most about Travis Kelce as 2-year mark nears?

What 3 things make Travis Kelce so special to Taylor Swift? Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong as the pair is about to hit their two-year anniversary next month.

As per a recent report by Us Weekly, the couple "found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger."

During the last couple of months, the pair has taken major moves in their relationship including Travis posting snaps with Taylor on his official Instagram account and her recent record-breaking appearance at the NFL star's podcast, New Heights, which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

Travis and Taylor have three common things that made their bond more strong. "They have found their counterpart in terms of ambition, work ethic and values," the source told the outlet.

A second insider noted, "Athletes have a different mindset; they are more disciplined, and it's very similar to Taylor's mindset. There are a lot of parallels, and they have really connected on that level with eating and working out.

And their recent summer holidays together also made the popstar and the quarterback more closer than ever as per the tattler.

"Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are," the source said while a third insider added, "During this downtime, they really noticed all the little things they have in common. They feel like they've found their person."

"The break came at the right (moment)," says the third insider. "Taylor needed to spend more time with Travis (so they could really) get to know each other."

Another common thing between Taylor and Travis is that they both are "very empathetic people". "Meeting someone like that is a dream come true for them."

"She leaves Travis love notes and buys sentimental gifts, and he does the same thing," and it's something the Lover hitmaker "never experienced in a partner before Travis."

Moreover, "They want to be married and have kids in the future," said the source. "They're both genuinely ready for that chapter."