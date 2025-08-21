Gabrielle Union recalls tense start with Dwyane Wade's family

Gabrielle Union admits earning Dwyane Wade’s family trust wasn’t easy

Giberelle Union is dishing out on how her relationship with husband Dwyane Wade's family was not always smooth.

In a recent chat on Michelle Obama's IMO podcast on August 20, the 52-year-old wife of former NBA star revealed that their 10-year age gap caused some hindrance to earning her in laws' trust.

During the conversation when Wade noted that he and his sister Tragil has a close bond, Union mentioned that the athlete's sister was a little suspicious of Union's intentions when the couple began dating in 2009.

Recalling her first meeting with Wade's family, Union shared, "So when I first met his family, the older sisters, who are closer in my age, [were] immediately good."

"We're good in the hood. But with Tragil, because she has been the protector... She has been the watchdog. She has been the gatekeeper to keep [Dwyane] sane and to keep him doing everything he needs to do without interference from anybody. And before I got to the wife stage, like when we were just [at] the very beginning, I think Tragil and his mom were like, 'What do you want? Who are you, you older lady? What do you want?'" she continued.

"It took some years, really, to earn their trust and also for them to earn my trust so we could be comfortable equally," Union noted, adding, "Now, it's easy, because we are all on the same side."

The couple tied the knot in 2014.