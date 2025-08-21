 
Geo News

Zayn Malik's ex Perrie Edwards makes shocking claim about singer

Zayn Malik dated Perrie Edwards on and off between 2011 to 2015

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

August 21, 2025

Perrie Edwards reveals Zayn Malik reached out to her after Gigi Hadid split
Perrie Edwards reveals Zayn Malik 'reached out' to her after Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik's ex Perrie Edwards has revealed that the former One Direction member "reached out" to her following his split with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The 32-year-old singer made the shocking revelation during an appearance on the latest episode of Paul Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast.

“I remember there was one point my ex [Zayn] reached out and I didn’t know how to handle the situation because I’d been with Alex for like a year and a half, two years," said Perrie. "And I felt a bit uncomfortable about it.”

The Power hitmaker further said, “I remember sweating and panicking thinking, ‘I’ve got to tell him that obviously I’ve spoken to him’. And I remember being terrified thinking, ‘Oh no.’ And then I sat down and I was like, ‘I need to tell you something.'”

"And I would be terrified... And he was like, ‘Okay, well, I really appreciate you telling me, thank you for letting me know. That's fine. Like, hopefully he doesn't contact you again," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Zayn started dating Gigi after his breakup with Perrie. 

Zayn dated Perrie on and off between 2011 to 2015.

Now, Perrie is in a relationship with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. 

