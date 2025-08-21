Jennifer Lopez shines brighter than ever after her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s life update after one year of divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has currently been busy in movies and music since her divorce from Ben Affleck.

In an interview with People, a source, who is close to the songstress, gave a recent update about her life.

Referring to her upcoming movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Up All Night tour, they told the outlet, "She’s been having the time of her life this summer."

Her Up All Night tour concluded on August 12, 2025, the insiders continued, "She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing. It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys.”

Recalling when the Hollywood actress was promoting her ex-husband’s produced movie, Unstoppable, in the week after she filed divorce, the source said, "This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time.”

Before concluding, the insiders shared, “She’s come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life."

Recently, during her concert in Spain, the On The Floor singer shared with fans that she has no plans to walk down the aisle again as she is done with marriage after going through four divorces.

In the audience of her concert, a man holding the board that reads as “J.Lo, marry me?” to which the 56-year-old singer responded, “I think I’m done with that. I've tried that a few times.”

For those unversed, after being in an on-and-off relationship for two decades, having two engagements and two years of marriage, the ex-couple filed for divorce in August 2024.