Lily Collins shares major update on 'Emily in Paris' season 5

By
Syeda Waniya
|

August 21, 2025

Lily Collins drops first look of 'Emily in Paris' season 5

Lily Collins surprised fans with major Emily in Paris update.

The actress, who plays the lead Emily in the Netflix series, announced that the “countdown officially begins.”

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Collins dropped a carousel of photos.

Sharing the first glimpse from the upcoming season, Collins wrote in the caption, “The countdown officially begins, with a first look and release date for @emilyinparis SEASON FIVE! Emily's Italian adventure continues, from cobblestones to canals, on December 18th…”

The pictures showed breathtaking views, including photos of Collins and her co-star Ashley Park.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their excitement.

Another added, “Sooo excited and proud of ya.”

“Welcome back queen emily !!!!!” the third user wrote.

Season 5 of Emily in Paris will premiere on Netflix on December 18. Besides Lily Collins and Ashley Park, the show also stars Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and Lucien Laviscount.

