Zoe Kravitz reveals hilarious disaster at Taylor Swift house

August 21, 2025

Taylor Swift house torn apart after Zoe Kravitz lose family snake

Zoe Kravitz has opened up about a bizarre incident at Taylor Swift's house.

During the California's wildfires, Kravitz and her mother, Lisa Bonet, stayed at the Blank Space singer's house.

However, she revealed that their family snake, Orpheus, slipped into a hole in Swift's bathroom.

Previously, speaking at Late Night with Seth Meyers, she recalled the incident, "We ended up having to stay there for about two weeks. Taylor has this beautiful house—it's from the '30s, something you want to preserve and take care of.”

Now, in an interview with E! News, the actress revealed that they've not been back to Swift's house ever since, "not 'cause I wasn't invited. It's just because I haven't been in L.A."

However, her co-star Austin Butler noted, "Yeah, that's important to clarify."

"No, I’m not allowed there anymore," Kravitz jokingly added.

It is pertinent to mention Zoe Kravitz and Taylor Swift have been close friends for years.

