DC boss gives simple solution to Marvel's big problem

James Gunn says he will recast if he faces Marvel-like problem

Marvel previously faced a key challenge when they dropped Jonathan Majors after assault allegations, a star portrayed Kang the Conqueror, as the studio is working to build their next phase around.



But James Gunn, who is co-heading the new DC universe, has a rather simple solution if the problem like this ever arises in his franchise.

“If an actor can’t continue a role, I’ll change the actor no problem,” he said, in reply to a fan asking what the studio would do if an actor no longer continues in their role.

It's in line with the director's vision for a universe, as he explained in an earlier interview with GamesRadar+.

"I want the movies and the TV shows to be mostly self-contained. I don't want everything to have to lean on each other," he said.

"I don't think of this so much as one long story where everybody has to take in every little piece. I think of this as creating a universe."

"And then people are able to jump in and tell little pieces of the story from all around that universe," the filmmaker noted.

Previously, James also weighed in on whether Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn will appear in the future.

“That will be revealed down the line,” he told EW, adding he is more open to calling back Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba. "I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out. So we’ll see what happens.”

James-directed, meanwhile, Superman is playing in theatres now.