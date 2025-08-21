Tom Sandoval announces major career move post 'AGT' exit

Photo: Tom Sandoval teases new projects move post 'AGT' exit

Tom Sandoval’s run on America’s Got Talent has officially come to an end.

As per the latest report of Us Weekly, the 43 years old musician said his future in reality TV is wide open.

“I just did House of Villains season 3, which I’m really excited about,” he shared with the outlet in a recent chat.

He also teased, “I’m hearing such good things from production and people around that shows, it’s gonna be an amazing season, maybe the best season yet.”

For those unversed, Peacock announced in May that Sandoval would join Christine Quinn, Basketball Wives’ Jackie Christie, Mob Wives’ Drita D’Avanzo and more reality legends in a bid to be crowned America’s ultimate supervillain.

“It was such a great experience. I really was so pleasantly surprised,” Sandoval admitted and noted, “It might be one of my favorites yet."

"In a show like House of Villains, you really have an opportunity to develop friendships and connections. I was in there making cocktails and it was a really cool environment,” he reflected.

Speaking of speculation that he might appear on The Valley season 3 with his girlfriend, the Vanderpump Rules star expressed, “I don’t really have any plans to do it.”

He admitted. “I have mixed feelings about it. I really have enjoyed not showing up and just having to film, where you just show up and you just about spill your stuff all the time."

"I also have a lot of things in the works right now. Obviously, I can’t talk about it, but I’m working on a lot of stuff behind the scenes,” he declared before moving to a new topic.