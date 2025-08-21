Neve Campbell wants to bring back 'Scream 7' to its roots

Neve Campbell’s interesting approach for 'Scream 7'

Neve Campbell, who became famous for her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream, has wanted to reconnect Scream 7 to its roots.

In a new book of Ashley Cullins, Your Favorite Scary Movie: How the Scream Films Rewrote the Rules of Horror, Kevin Williamson, the director, candidly shared his and Campbell approach for the seventh franchise.

“Neve wants to go back to the first one and find the suspense and really concentrate on scary and not bloody," he began by saying.

Revealing what fans can expect from the movie, the director continued, "She was smart. She goes, 'This is the time to do it because we're moving away from New York. We're going back to Sidney's life. This is the time to reset a little bit. And I'm like, 'Yup, let's do it.'"

“I have made it very clear, I think publicly too, that Sidney has been through so much torment, and she has been through so much trauma, that to give her anything less than a happy ending is mean,” Williamson explained.

Meanwhile, Christopher Landon, who was originally supposed to direct the seventh instalment of the, dished on the reason for not directing the movie.

Referring to Melissa Barrera’s onscreen character Sam, he told the writer, "There was no movie anymore. The whole script was about her."

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega led the fifth and sixth installment of 'Scream'

"I didn't sign on to make 'a Scream movie.' I signed on to make that movie. When that movie no longer existed, I moved on,” Landon concluded.

For those unversed, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who led the fifth and sixth installment, left the franchise due to a fallout, that was Barrera’s firing from Scream 7 for her pro-Palestinian post on social media.

Scream 7 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on February 27, 2026.