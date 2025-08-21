Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep reunite in NYC amidst 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' filming

Anne Hathaway reprised her role as Andy Sachs on July 21, stepping onto set in a denim maxi skirt, white tank top layered with a black vest, and black sandals as filming begins for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The actress was later spotted in multiple ensembles, ranging from a stained-glass–inspired Gabriela Hearst dress to a Jean Paul Gaultier pinstripe suit, as per US Weekly's reports.

Two days later, Meryl Streep made her much-anticipated return as the formidable Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly.

Filming on July 23, Streep donned a purple blouse paired with a copper Gabriela Hearst skirt, camel trench coat, and the oversized Jimmy Choo sunglasses.

As per the outlet, the following days saw the duo back on set together, with Hathaway and Streep reuniting on July 25 for their first joint scenes since the original film.

That day, Hathaway rotated through a series of looks, including baggy jeans styled with snakeskin boots and an all-white ensemble.

At the same time, Streep exuded a blouse, tailored trousers, and accessories.

The production has also confirmed the return of Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, Miranda’s trusted art director, spotted filming alongside Streep in late July.

Emily Blunt, meanwhile, was photographed on set August 14 with a new blonde bob, confirming her reprisal of Emily Charlton.

New faces have also joined the cast: Hathaway was recently seen filming romantic scenes in Brooklyn with Patrick Brammall, who is rumored to be playing Andy’s new love interest.

The two were photographed laughing and dancing in the streets, adding intrigue to the sequel’s tightly guarded storyline.

The sequel, once again directed by David Frankel, is set for release on May 1, 2026, though plot details remain under wraps.