 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce earn new title as couple: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly share many similar interests

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 21, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce branded formidable as couple: Report
Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce branded 'formidable' as couple: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly become a power couple of the town. 

As per the newest report of Us Weekly, Greg Olsen has nothing but glowing words for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after spending an unforgettable weekend with the couple.

In a new chat with the publication, the NFL analyst and former tight end reflected on the annual Tight End University gathering in June, where Swift joined Kelce for opening night and even surprised the Nashville crowd with a live performance.

“I think there were a couple of times throughout the course of the night where we were all looking at each other like, ‘Is this really happening?’” he began and added, “Is this what TEU has grown into? We’re just grateful for it.”

According to Olsen, Swift could not have handled the spotlight with more warmth. 

“She was super gracious,” he said.

Olsen has known Kelce for more than a decade and reportedly their bond has only deepened with time.

“He’s just the guy you want to have around,” Olsen said of Kelce. 

“He’s the life of the party. He makes everyone feel welcome. There’s no outsiders, there’s no barrier. He’s just a very social, outgoing, comfortable-in-his-own-skin type of guy. He’s been like that forever.”

That same energy, Olsen noted, makes Kelce and Swift such a natural match. 

“Good people find good people,” he explained. “You can tell that they have that connection. I think in today’s world, especially under the microscope that they are, it’s probably harder to find than you think.”

Olsen added that he’s eager for more moments with the superstar couple, and branded them "formidable before conclusion. 

Jimmy Barnes makes major red carpet return at Melbourne Film Festival
Jimmy Barnes makes major red carpet return at Melbourne Film Festival
Mikey Madison recalls a moment that 'changed everything'
Mikey Madison recalls a moment that 'changed everything'
Channing Tatum showers praises on Kirsten Dunst ahead of 'Roofman' release
Channing Tatum showers praises on Kirsten Dunst ahead of 'Roofman' release
Alan Cumming blows the lid off 'Avengers: Doomsday' secrets
Alan Cumming blows the lid off 'Avengers: Doomsday' secrets
Tom Sandoval announces major career move post 'AGT' exit
Tom Sandoval announces major career move post 'AGT' exit
Neve Campbell wants to bring back 'Scream 7' to its roots
Neve Campbell wants to bring back 'Scream 7' to its roots
Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep reunite in NYC amidst 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' filming
Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep reunite in NYC amidst 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' filming
Emma Thompson brings 'The Dead of Winter' to UK, Ireland shores
Emma Thompson brings 'The Dead of Winter' to UK, Ireland shores