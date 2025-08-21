Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce earn new title as couple: Report

Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce branded 'formidable' as couple: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly become a power couple of the town.

As per the newest report of Us Weekly, Greg Olsen has nothing but glowing words for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after spending an unforgettable weekend with the couple.

In a new chat with the publication, the NFL analyst and former tight end reflected on the annual Tight End University gathering in June, where Swift joined Kelce for opening night and even surprised the Nashville crowd with a live performance.

“I think there were a couple of times throughout the course of the night where we were all looking at each other like, ‘Is this really happening?’” he began and added, “Is this what TEU has grown into? We’re just grateful for it.”

According to Olsen, Swift could not have handled the spotlight with more warmth.

“She was super gracious,” he said.

Olsen has known Kelce for more than a decade and reportedly their bond has only deepened with time.

“He’s just the guy you want to have around,” Olsen said of Kelce.

“He’s the life of the party. He makes everyone feel welcome. There’s no outsiders, there’s no barrier. He’s just a very social, outgoing, comfortable-in-his-own-skin type of guy. He’s been like that forever.”

That same energy, Olsen noted, makes Kelce and Swift such a natural match.

“Good people find good people,” he explained. “You can tell that they have that connection. I think in today’s world, especially under the microscope that they are, it’s probably harder to find than you think.”

Olsen added that he’s eager for more moments with the superstar couple, and branded them "formidable before conclusion.