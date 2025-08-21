Alan Cumming blows the lid off 'Avengers: Doomsday' secrets

Alan Cumming uncovers 'Avengers: Doomsday' mystery

Alan Cumming has admitted that he had no idea who he was sharing the screen with while filming Avengers: Doomsday.

In a talk with Gold Derby, the 60-year-old Scottish actor, director, producer, writer and presenter, who is famous for playing Nightcrawler in X2, opened up about the limits Marvel Studios has reached in order to keep his forthcoming appearance in Avengers: Doomsday a secret.

Cumming revealed, "I did the entire film in isolation. Lots of green screen, face replacement. They even gave characters fake names. I don’t know who I was acting with half the time.”

"I broke the internet by mentioning something once, but honestly, I might have got it wrong,” he noted, referring to his viral interview where he talked about sharing a fight scene with Pedro Pascal.

Notably, before the filming began for Avengers: Doomsday, David Harbour previously conversed with GamesRadar+ and shared that he was clueless who would be acting in the forthcoming Marvel Movie.

At San Diego Comic-Con in July of this year, Rebecca Romijn, the X-Men alum, articulated to The Hollywood Reporter that she does not know if she will have to shoot more scenes in the film, as they "haven't finished writing" the script.

"They keep everything close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Avengers: Doomsday is the start of the end of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. In its chair-centric livestream, it was revealed that many Marvel actors are coming back, including those from Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, past Avengers movies, and X-Men stars like Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theatres on December 18, 2026.