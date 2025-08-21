Greg Olsen raves about Taylor Swift's 'graciousness'

Photo: Taylor Swift wins over Greg Olsen, daughter with 'warmth'

Greg Olsen was all praise for the kind gestures of Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift after they spent a memorable weekend with him.

At this year’s Tight End University gathering in June, Swift, 35, joined Kelce at the opening night party, and even stunned the Nashville crowd with a surprise performance, per Us Weekly.

While the songbird charmed many with her warmth, one act of the Lover hitmaker stood out to Olsen.

Revealing this, he shared with the publication, “She was super gracious.”

He also noted, “She was taking pictures with my [12-year-old] daughter [Talbot]."

"Just the connections she made with so many people there, you can tell why people rave about her when they get around her," he continued and said, "For two and a half days, she was part of the group and just had a really good time."

"After the initial shock, I think people tried to be respectful of her enjoying her time with Travis.”

Olsen also spoke highly of Kelce, calling him “the guy you want to have around.”

Meanwhile, the couple themselves have so far chosen to keep much of their romance away from the spotlight following Kelce’s shocking Super Bowl loss in February.

In March, insiders revealed that the pair made a “very deliberate” decision to step back from public appearances.

Instead, they started spending time together at Swift’s $50 million Manhattan penthouse and later at Kelce’s $20 million rental in Boca Raton, Florida, while he trained for the upcoming NFL season.

“The break came at the right moment,” a source explained.

“Taylor needed to spend more time with Travis so they could really get to know each other,” the spy confided.

According to the insider, the time together proved pivotal, “They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger.”