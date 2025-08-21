 
Geo News

Greg Olsen raves about Taylor Swift's 'graciousness'

Greg Olsen spoke highly of Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

August 21, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swift wins over Greg Olsen, daughter with warmth
Photo: Taylor Swift wins over Greg Olsen, daughter with 'warmth'

Greg Olsen was all praise for the kind gestures of Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift after they spent a memorable weekend with him. 

At this year’s Tight End University gathering in June, Swift, 35, joined Kelce at the opening night party, and even stunned the Nashville crowd with a surprise performance, per Us Weekly

While the songbird charmed many with her warmth, one act of the Lover hitmaker stood out to Olsen. 

Revealing this, he shared with the publication, “She was super gracious.”

 He also noted, “She was taking pictures with my [12-year-old] daughter [Talbot]."

"Just the connections she made with so many people there, you can tell why people rave about her when they get around her," he continued and said, "For two and a half days, she was part of the group and just had a really good time."

"After the initial shock, I think people tried to be respectful of her enjoying her time with Travis.”

Olsen also spoke highly of Kelce, calling him “the guy you want to have around.” 

Meanwhile, the couple themselves have so far chosen to keep much of their romance away from the spotlight following Kelce’s shocking Super Bowl loss in February.

In March, insiders revealed that the pair made a “very deliberate” decision to step back from public appearances. 

Instead, they started spending time together at Swift’s $50 million Manhattan penthouse and later at Kelce’s $20 million rental in Boca Raton, Florida, while he trained for the upcoming NFL season.

“The break came at the right moment,” a source explained. 

“Taylor needed to spend more time with Travis so they could really get to know each other,” the spy confided. 

According to the insider, the time together proved pivotal, “They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger.”

Brooke Hogan raises new speculations about father Hulk Hogan's death
Brooke Hogan raises new speculations about father Hulk Hogan's death
Grammy-winning singer hits back at 'loser' remark
Grammy-winning singer hits back at 'loser' remark
Madonna appears to be in style for her 67th birthday
Madonna appears to be in style for her 67th birthday
Robbie Williams reveals harsh parenting rule
Robbie Williams reveals harsh parenting rule
Drew Barrymore gets candid about her biggest business lessons
Drew Barrymore gets candid about her biggest business lessons
Alec Baldwin's lavish empire crumbles leaving him penniless?
Alec Baldwin's lavish empire crumbles leaving him penniless?
Jimmy Barnes makes major red carpet return at Melbourne Film Festival
Jimmy Barnes makes major red carpet return at Melbourne Film Festival
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce earn new title as couple: Report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce earn new title as couple: Report