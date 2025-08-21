Madonna appears to be in style for her 67th birthday

Madonna marked her 67th birthday in signature style this week, dazzling fans with a glamorous Instagram post and a lavish celebration in Tuscany.

The Queen of Pop posed for the camera in a pink corset paired with satin pants, lace gloves, and fishnet stockings, completing the look with layers of diamond jewelry and her trademark red lipstick.

She later shared a cozy snap alongside her boyfriend, 29-year-old Akeem Morris, who complemented her vintage style in a beige jacket and period-inspired suit.

In regards to this, Madonna captioned the photos, “It's still August so it's still my birthday!! Thank you for coming!” which quickly drew attention from her millions of followers.

According to Daily Mail, the birthday festivities were just as extravagant offline.

Madonna hosted friends and family at Villa Il Palagio, the 16th-century Tuscan estate owned by Sting and Trudie Styler, where guests enjoyed a private dinner, fireworks, and a towering pink Labubu doll cake styled after her iconic conical bra costume.

Moreover, the singer, who attended the historic Palio di Siena horse race earlier in the weekend with her children, was joined by her eldest son Rocco, daughter Lourdes Leon, and younger children David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere.

At one point, Rocco was seen affectionately embracing his mother during the family gathering, as per the publication.

Additionally, Madonna and Morris, a former college soccer player, were first linked in 2022 and made their relationship public in 2024 after a brief split.

The couple’s latest appearance together follows months of speculation about their romance, with fans recently fueling engagement rumors after the star was seen wearing a diamond ring in a New Year’s post.