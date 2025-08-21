Kylie Kelce makes stunning declaration about Taylor Swift's THIS comment

Kylie Kelce gushes over private Taylor Swift moment

Kylie Kelce recently cheered Taylor Swift’s “bada**” remark and even gave an inkling of rejoicing over the pop sensation’s homemade sourdough.

On the Thursday, August 21 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 33-year-old American podcaster and wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce expressed admiration for Swift, the long-time girlfriend of her brother-in-law Travis Kelce.

In the episode, Kylie mentioned an audio clip from the 35-year-old American singer-songwriter’s August 13 appearance on the New Heights podcast that has been making waves in the world of women in sports by making unexpected comment on male sports fans.

Swift sated at that time, “I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me."

Playing the audio of the Grammy-winner, Kylie laughingly quipped, “There's a trending TikTok sound from the other podcast that I can confidently say is one of the most bad things ever said on there.”

Notably, several sportswomen, such as ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, have also used the audio.

Kylie elaborated, “It's so good. Let me tell you. The clip, for our audio listeners, is Mina essentially on every ESPN show. And I love this because I'm a tell you right now, Mina would not be on every f***** show if she wasn't absolutely nailing it. Okay? So yeah. Fact is, Mina, I wanna see you on our screens, but I do love this.”

She went on to applaud the Karma hitmaker’s quote, articulating, “I love this audio so much. I love it. I love all the women in sports that I have seen using this trend. Ilona Maher, Livvy Dunne, Nebraska volleyball team. There have been so many women who have taken this audio and just absolutely nailed it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie Kelce, the mother of four daughters, started the episode with an introduction of herself, stating, “I’m an enjoyer of sourdough, if you know, you know.”