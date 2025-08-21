Katy Perry takes stand in her personal life after Orlando Bloom split

 
Areeba Sheikh
August 21, 2025

It is being reported that Katy Perry is not actively searching for love after her split from Orlando Bloom.

For the unversed, Perry and the 48-year-old English actor parted ways by ending their engagement after their nine-year on-and-off relationship in June of this year. The couple also became parents of their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, 2020.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," per the Statement of their representatives.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect,” it continued.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine that the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter, who is on her Lifetimes Tour, has shifted her focus to raising her daughter Daisy Dove, who is about to turn 5 on August 26, 2025.

Following her separation from the star of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Perry "isn't looking to date right now. She's still in the middle of a tour; she's a single mom and navigating some major personal changes,” the source shared.

Notably, at the time of Hollywood’s high-profile couple’s separation, the insider said the Dark Horse songstress “has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando. He's the father of their daughter and that will always come first for her.”

It is pertinent to mention that Katy Perry, who started her Lifetimes Tour on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, will conclude it on December 7, 2025.

