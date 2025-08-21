Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell embark on major new film project

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are teaming up on the big screen in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a sweeping new romance directed by Kogonada.

The film’s trailer, released Thursday, August 21, introduces Robbie as Sarah and Farrell as David, two single strangers whose chance meeting at a wedding sets them on an extraordinary adventure.

Along the way, the pair revisit defining moments from their pasts, confronting choices and regrets while discovering the possibility of reshaping their futures.

According to People, Farrell describes the project as a “heart opener,” noting that while it explores loss and painful life experiences, its ultimate message is one of healing and hope.

In regards to this, he said, “If audiences could come out of the film feeling a sense of hope and reflecting on their own lives, that would be a really beautiful thing."

For Robbie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey marks her highly anticipated return to film following the global success of Barbie in 2023. She called the project a “visual spectacle,” praising its romance, surreal beauty, and emotional depth.

Moreover, Robbie said, “Kogonada is a true artist, and I’ve been dying to work with Colin for years. He’s unbelievable."

Additionally, he added, “She’s got her own very particular magic, depth, beauty of spirit. It translates to everything she does, and it makes being around her such a joyful experience.”

The supporting cast includes Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Farrell reuniting with director Kogonada after their acclaimed 2021 sci-fi drama After Yang.