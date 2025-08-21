max-image-preview:large Fans react to Mastodon co-founder Brent Hinds tragic death
 
Fans react to Mastodon co-founder Brent Hinds tragic death

Fans share their response on social media to Brent Hinds sudden death

August 21, 2025

Earlier this morning, a rumour circulated that Mastodon co-founder and ex-lead guitarist Brent Hinds has passed away.

Some on Reddit, a social media forum, speculated the meaning behind  TOOL guitarist Adam Jones' story on Instagram.

It is an old photo of the heavy metal singer with a background scored by Brian Eno’s Silence.

A few also point to a report by Atlanta News First, which reported a fatal accident between a Harley Davidson and a BMW SUV at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard.

Hours later, however, it was confirmed that the motorcyclist was Brent and the failure of the car's driver to yield while making a turn resulted in a collision, which led to his death.

Following this, the heavy metal band, which the singer co-founded 0 with bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher, and drummer Brann Dailor in 2000, announced the tragic news on social media.

“We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident," the post said. 

It continued, "We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many."

"Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time. RIP Brent," the caption read.

Fans, meanwhile, were devastated as they flocked to the internet to express condolences.

Terribly sad, heartbreaking news. His way of playing the guitar made him unique. I'm so sorry for him and for his former bandmates from Mastodon, who have lost so many loved ones in recent times. Rest in peace," an admirer wrote.

"RIP, horrific news. One of my favorite concerts of all time was when Meg and I saw Mastodon perform Crack the Skye in its entirety at the Greek Theater in LA," a second fan added.

Born in 1974 in Helena, Alabama, Brent died at the age of 54.

