When Prince Harry told Meghan ‘wedding first' in public swipe

Prince Harry subtly told Meghan Markle to hold her horses aside spoke her mind ahead of her wedding .

The Duchess of Sussex, who joined Prince William and Kate Middleton alongside fiancé Prince Harry to talk about women empowerment, raised eyebrows amongst Royal fans.

She told the audience: "With so many campaigns like MeToo and TimesUp, there's no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them.

"You'll often hear people say, 'Well you're helping people find their voice' and I fundamentally disagree with that, because women don't need to find a voice. They have a voice, they need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen."

Speaking about Meghan’s opinions, Royal author Tom Bower wrote: “That power was exercised by the Foundation's executives, an unimpressive group criticised for ineptly moving the royals around like chess pieces.”

"While William, Kate and Harry had become accustomed to their motley behaviour, Meghan's arrival as a natural recruit for the Foundation's philanthropic work disturbed the rhythm of the executives' habits. Her feminism also upset their ingrained conservatism."

He continued: "She had not been invited to join the Royal Foundation to reinvent the Royal Family's customs.

"While Meghan spoke, Harry spotted William's rictus grin... "'Wedding first,' Harry whispered loudly.

"'We can multitask,' Meghan replied to the unexpected interruption,” he noted.