Why Kate Middleton is ‘modern day Princess Diana?' Expert reveals

Kate Middleton is lauded for her grace and demeanor by a former Royal staff.

The Princess of Wales has been a ‘Queen in waiting’ ever since she met Prince William at a tender age of 22, says royal butler Grant Harold, who has seen the couple blossoming together

He tells The Mirror : “That girl was a Queen in waiting in every aspect. She is the perfect Queen material and you can so obviously see that. Everything about her - the way she carried herself, the way she spoke, the way she interacted with people, her kindness, her beauty - she was, if I can say, the modern day Princess Diana.”

He then compared Kate to Princess Diana, adding: “Diana used to do things at Sandringham to make the staff laugh by poking her head out the window and pulling faces, and Kate was doing the same kind of thing. She is everything you can imagine, she is a beautiful and intelligent woman.”