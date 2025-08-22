Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting in 'Anemone' trailer

'Anemone' trailer sees Daniel Day-Lewis come out of retirement

Eight years ago, Daniel Day-Lewis announced he was retiring from acting. But now he is stepping in front of the camera in his son Ronan-Day Lewis directorial debut, Anemone, as the trailer shows.



Along with the three-time Oscar winner, Daniel Day-Lewis, Sean Bean, Samuel Bottomley, Safia Oakley-Green, and Samantha Morton will co-star.

It is not the first time the veteran actor has taken time off from acting. In 1997, he briefly retired from acting and worked as a shoemaker in Italy.

Five years later, the 68-year-old returned to appear in Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York, where he portrayed Billy the Butcher.

Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread marked the last time Daniel appeared before his retirement, which also bagged him a nomination at the Oscars.

The forthcoming film's logline reads, "The Northern England–set film begins as a middle-aged man (Bean) sets out from his suburban home on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis)."

"Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship—one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier," the synopsis said.

Anemone will bow out widely in theatres on Oct. 10.