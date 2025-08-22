 
Noah Cyrus gets candid about public interest in her family's dynamic

Noah Cyrus breaks silence on long-standing family feud rumors

August 22, 2025

Noah Cyrus has finally broken the silence on the rumors of a feud among her family members.

Speaking to People magazine on Thursday, the 25-year-old singer and actress said that she keeps herself "quite separated from any interest or 'drama' with the family."

She further said, "The one thing that’s connected us with the entire world is music, and that’s what’s the most important to us.”

“Yeah, it emotionally is draining, but it doesn’t hurt us or touch us. It’s something that you really learn to keep separate and far away from yourself,” added Miley Cyrus's sister.

For those unversed, the family has been feuding for years since Noah’s parents, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, ended their nearly 30-year marriage.

Now, Billy Ray is currently in a relationship with model Elizabeth Hurley. On the other hand, Tish tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell. 

As per the outlet, the wedding drove a wedge between the family members as the Australian actor was in a casual relationship with Noah before he started dating her mom.

