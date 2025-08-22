Dakota Johnson reveals surprising attachment with THIS thing

Dakota Johnson opens up about her obsession with THIS thing

Dakota Johnson has opened up about her obsession with her hair.

The Hollywood actress is known for her trademark dark brown hair with curtain bangs that are longer at the side and shorter in the middle, and frame her face.

While appearing for an interview with Etalk to promote her upcoming movie, Splitsville, she candidly talked about her attachment with her hair.

"Oh, God. You know what? I'm like obviously physically attached to my hair, but I'm very emotionally attached to it,” the Materialist actress admitted.

Recalling that she has done minimal changes to her hair throughout her career, Johnson continued, “And I should probably change things up, but I don't think I will."

Previously, in an interview with Elle, Joel Goncalves, the hair styler, talked in detail about the 35-year-old actress' haircutting.

"It’s cut shorter at the middle and slightly curves into the temple area blending into the layers. Her new fringe is more ’70s as opposed to her usual ’60s-inspired fringe," Goncalves told the the outlet.

On August 19, Johnson brought her mom, Melanie Griffith, for the premiere of her movie, Splitsville, at Los Angeles.

For the event, she was dressed in a sleeveless metallic gown and left her hair down while her mother wore a cream suit and tied up her hair in a bun.

The movie revolves around a couple who are facing problems in their marriage, and causing them to head towards divorce. However, then he realises the secret to a happy marriage is an open relationship.

Dakota Johnson and Michael Angelo Covino play the lead roles in the American comedy movie alongside Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, Charlie Gillespie, and Nahéma Ricci.

Splitsville is set to be released in cinemas on August 22, 2025.