Sophie Turner shares exciting BTS peeks from 'Trust' set

Sophie Turner treats fans with BTS photos from 'Trust' set

Sophie Turner has finally returned to the big screen with her new film Trust.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 29-year-old actress shared a few sneak peeks into her new horror film.

In shared photos, the mother-of-two shows her never-before-seen bond with the entire cast of her new project, including Rhys Coiro, Miles Koules, Gianni Paolo Carlson Young, and others.

"TRUST comes out tomorrow," she began the post. "This was such a special cast and crew, we were a family."

"I can’t wait for you all to see the mad, incredible, scary, exciting, empowering movie we made for those few weeks in Mexico City last year. #TrustMovie," added Sophie.

The Game of Thrones actress's post comes after she swiftly shut down an Instagram troll who accused her of neglecting her kids.

Earlier this month, Sophie posted a carousel of photos of herself enjoying an Oasis concert.

While most social media users cheered her on for enjoying a night out, one fan decided to mum-shame her.

"Lmfao, I think she has forgotten that she has two kids," the troll penned beneath the actress' post.

The Do Revenge star clapped back at the troll almost instantly.

"Ah I'm so sorry sometimes I forget some people can't think for themselves," replied Sophie.

"So…Get this…There's this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day," she added.

For those unversed, Sophie shares two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex-husband Joe Jonas.