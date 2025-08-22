Taylor Swift highlights ‘insane baking obsession'

Taylor Swift admits she has a ‘baking obsession every six months’

Taylor Swift makes “very good sourdough” and makes it for her friends too.

The pop star, who appeared on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, talked about how she’s "very deep in a sourdough obsession" and now, her close pal, Zoe Kravitz, revealed that the Red album-maker’s bread is very good.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Zoe said: "She does make very good sourdough bread ... It's insane."

The host then asked The Batman star when Taylor last sent her some bread and she replied: "Like a week ago... She sent me some bread. She's a really good friend.”

"She makes really good bread and she shares it with her friends .. Imagine anyone sending you bread. It's really just a beautiful [thing to do]," she added.

This comes after the Blank Space hitmaker talked to Travis’ brother, Jason on the podcast and stated, "I have a new baking obsession every six months. Right now, we're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life...”

Taylor continued, "The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 per cent of the time now. It's become a huge, huge factor."

She then talked about how she has been experimenting with different flavours too such as "blueberry lemon, cinnamon swirl, cinnamon raisin" and she's been "workshopping" a new recipe called "funfetti" with added sprinkles.

"It's gotten pretty crazy over here. I'm just, like, always baking bread, and texting my friends, and being like, 'Can I bake you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than the other one? I did the rise a little differently'... I'm on like sourdough blogs; there's a whole community of us," the Lover singer excitedly mentioned.

Then, Travis chimed in, revealing how Taylor Swift had sent him some bread loves at training camp and admitted he’s glad to be working out since he has been eating too much bread.

"It’s been so fun to see what Taylor actually gets into around the house... I am the luckiest man in the world,” he said at that time.