Madonna marks 67th birthday with romantic getaway in Tuscany

Madonna continued her birthday celebrations in style this week, enjoying a romantic stroll and sweet treats with boyfriend Akeem Morris during a luxury holiday in Tuscany.

The pop icon, who turned 67 earlier this month, is currently staying at a lavish villa in the Italian countryside with family and close friends.

On Thursday, she gave fans a glimpse of her celebrations on Instagram, sharing photos of herself exploring picturesque villages, indulging in ice cream, and posing with Morris.

For the outing, Madonna wore a flowing purple and white paisley-print maxi dress, paired with matching slides, white gloves, and layered gold jewelry.

She captioned her post as, “It’s still August so it’s still my Birthday. Thank you for coming!”

Over the weekend, the singer marked her milestone at Sting and Trudie Styler’s historic Villa Il Palagio, a 16th-century estate in Tuscany that costs £18,000 for a two-night rental, as per Daily Mail.

Celebrations included a trip to the famous Palio di Siena horse race, followed by a private dinner, fireworks, and a playful pink cake modeled after her iconic conical bra look.

According to the publication, Madonna was joined by her six children, including eldest son Rocco, who was spotted embracing his mother in a tender moment, and daughter Lourdes, who attended the festivities alongside her siblings.

A source told The Sun the singer “had an amazing trip,” adding, “She loves to celebrate her birthday in Italy and this was one of the best yet.”

Furthermore, Madonna and Morris, a former college soccer player, first met in 2022 and went public with their relationship last year.

Though the pair briefly split in late 2024, they reconciled soon after and have since remained close, as per the outlet.