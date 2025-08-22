Ava Max breaks silence on Lady Gaga comparisons

Ava Max addresses being compared to Lady Gaga

Ava Max just talked about being compared to Lady Gaga in her new album.

In a snippet of her song that was leaked online, belonging to her upcoming album, Don’t Click Play, the 31-year-old pop singer seems to reference the 14-time Grammy winner and how the two have been compared.

Referring to her famous track Kings and Queens and Gaga’s hit, Poker Face, Max sings in the leaked clip: "She samples, singing Gaga imitations/Can’t kings and queens look good with poker faces? But I’m loving myself even if you hate it."

Don’t Click Play would include many of her already released songs including Lovin Myself, Lost Your Faith and Wet Hot American Summer.

How Can I Dance, Take My Call, Skin in the Game, and World’s Smallest Violin are also featured on the new record.

Speaking of her comparison to the Born This Way singer, Max told NYLON: "No matter how many haters there are out there, or people who want to bring you down — or people who think I’m a Lady Gaga comparison, which is huuuh-larious.”

"Who doesn’t love Gaga?! I can’t help that I look like this. I was born the way I was born too! I can’t help that I’m 5-foot-2 as well,” the Sweet but Psycho crooner added.

"Like what do they want me to do, dye my hair black?! I did that, and then they started comparing me to Dua [Lipa]! You can’t win,” she further mentioned.

Additionally, Max spoke to PEOPLE magazine about the inspiration behind her upcoming album, Don’t Click Play, which would mark her first musical project since 2023’s Diamonds & Dancefloors.

"I become a hermit, to be honest, when I'm making music," she explained. "I try not to let too many things influence me because I want it to come from my heart, and I want it to come from the inside of my brain where it's just, 'Who am I at the end of the day?' I don't want to get too influenced."

"The thing is, I'm going back to my roots on this album. I feel like there's a lot of Kings & Queens feeling songs on the album. It's almost like going back to how I started and my love for pop music, really,” Ava Max concluded.