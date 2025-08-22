Jennifer Aniston trying hard to keep up with younger beau Jim Curtis?

Jennifer Aniston efforts to enhance her appearance for Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly been trying hard to conceal her insecurities about her looks, which arose after dating Jim Curtis.

As per the recent findings of RadarOnline, a source, who is close to the Hollywood actress, candidly discussed in detail about Aniston’s plans to look younger.

Referring to her beau, who is hypnotist and life coach, the insider said, "Jen is enjoying Jim's calming company and everything about him, but he is six years younger and quite good looking, and being with him has intensified all her insecurities about her looks."

Revealing her plans about undergoing plastic surgery, the source continued, "She's paranoid about aging, so she's ramping up the surgery. She wants a boob lift at the very least, and she's contemplating a fat transfer to her bum.”

"She'd like to do something about the skin on her neck, which looks a little loose to her. She gets more work done than people imagine," the insider told the outlet.

Before concluding, the source explained, "It's very much of a normal thing for her to be obsessed like this, only now it's amplified by her new romance with Jim. She just doesn't want to look older than he is. In fact, she'd like to look younger than he is."

For those unversed, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis sparked dating rumours after they were spotted enjoying dinner in New York City on July 4, 2025.