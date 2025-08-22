Perrie Edwards set to release debut solo album

Perrie Edwards announces debut album

Perrie Edwards just announced that she would be releasing her debut album!

After releasing her hit track, If He Wanted To He Would, the former Little Mix star took to Instagram, announcing the exciting news to her fans.

Uploading the picture of her album’s concept art, the Shoutout To My Ex singer captioned the post, “I can’t believe this day has arrived! It feels like a dream. My debut album ‘Perrie’ will be all yours on the 26th September!”

As per Official Charts, the singer also provided insights into the creative process of the album, Perrie, where she mentioned, "At the end of last year I was feeling so much pressure to release music and move quickly. I wasn't happy and didn't feel like the music I was releasing was right.”

She continued, "During one of my therapy sessions, my therapist said if you're not happy just take away that pressure and stop for a bit. She was right and I decided to press pause on my music."

"I went back in the studio and spent time writing songs that were totally authentic to me and about subjects that were close to my heart, without the pressure of having to hit a release date,” Perrie further explained.

“I absolutely love the album I have created and I'm really proud of it. This is the music I want to make and I'm super excited to release it to the world. I hope you love it as much as I do,” the Sweet Melody crooner stated.

The full track list for Perrie is yet to be confirmed however, the album will include her debut solo single, Forget About Us, the song, You Go Your Way and her latest hit, If He Wanted To He Would.

To describe her album, which would be released on September 26, a press release mentioned that Perrie Edwards "has spent the last nine months working with a close circle of writers and producers" in her home studio "to create her most personal and autobiographical songs to date."