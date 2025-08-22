Noah Cyrus wants to become mom as things get serious with fiancé Pinkus

Noah Cyrus opens up about relationship and wanting to become mom

Noah Cyrus is opening up about her wish to become a mom amid her exciting journey with fiancé Pinkus.

"My relationship now is a true partnership," Cyrus, 25, told People.

Noah and fashion designer Pinkus have been engaged since 2023. The singer has even written a song, I Saw the Mountains, about their relationship.

"I just think something about love and partnership is just open communication and continuous support of one another, and just being in each other's corner. I think that's also something that has felt new for me," she said. "I'm just excited about everything and about our future."

The Dear August singer is now ready to be a mom and wants it more than anything else.

"I want to be a mom. This is something that I want more than any other goal in my life. And that also ignited so much more excitement for me. I want to be alive for this; I want this to happen," she gushed.

After battling depression, anxiety and a Xanax addiction, Noah notes she feels more connected to life.

"And that was just something that I wasn't used to feeling, because before, I didn't really feel that connected to life. So this is a very strong place that I'm newly in; I'm in the happiest and best, most secure spot I've been in in a very long time . . . and I think that the album was a huge helping hand in getting to this place," she said of her album I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me, which was released on July 11, 2025.

Noah Cyrus is preparing to kick off her tour from September 12.