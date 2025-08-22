'Matlock' star Jason Ritter teases season 2: 'My theories were wrong'

Matlock’s Jason Ritter talks season 2

Matlock’s Jason Ritter’s theories about season 2 were all wrong.

"It’s a very fun and exciting season. I can’t wait for people even just to see season 2, episode 1. Whatever you thought was going to happen — unless you’re very in line with the writers — [isn’t what happens]," Ritter, 45, told Us Weekly. "I was completely wrong [with my theories]."

He revealed that the second season hits “the ground running."

"It moves fast. I forgot that about the plot in the first season, that there is this big mystery, but it consistently felt like we were getting closer to the answers," he recalled.

"Toward the end of the first season, we saw that Olympia is also capable of doing the Matlock manipulation. That’s been a fun thing about this new season is you don’t necessarily know who is doing things behind anybody’s back anymore," Ritter teased.

Elsewhere, he shared that sometimes famous actors reach out to him and reveal that they love the show and would like to be part of it.

"I’ve heard from a lot of people that have been watching the show and loving the show. Sometimes, even if they tell me that they are a fan of the show, I will just pass that name on to [creator] Jennie [Snyder Urman] and the team. Just like, ‘So you know, this incredible actor has expressed that they love the show,'" he shared. “It’s been really fun and exciting to be part of something that people want to be a part of.”

Matlock follows Kathy Bates’ character, a wealthy retired lawyer named Madeline Kingston, who takes up a job at a firm to find out who’s responsible for delaying the opioid epidemic’s end.