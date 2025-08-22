Sydney Sweeney details strange and unsettling double standards

Sydney Sweeney uncovers disturbing truth about fan behavior

Sydney Sweeney has revealed with disbelief that women slammed her bathwater soap idea but swooned over Jacob Elordi’s used bathwater.

For those unversed, a few months before her jeans campaign, the 27-year-old American actress and film producer faced backlash for another product, which was a soap made with her bathwater.

While giving an interview to The Wall Street Journal, Sweeney clarified she has no regrets about launching Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss and shared the soap “sold out in seconds”, which was made with the collaboration of men's personal hygiene company Dr. Squatch.

However, the Euphoria actress noted she could not ignore the anger it caused.

She said, "I think it's important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying. Because everything is a conversation with the audience."

Sweeney admitted she did not care much about the backlash, but she did talk about it and claimed to see a pattern in it.

"It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting. They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater,” The White Lotus actress said, referring to Elordi's role in the 2023 movie Saltburn.

For those uninformed, in the movie, the 28-year-old Australian actor’s character, Felix Catton, was in a bathtub and Barry Keoghan’s Oliver Quick drank from it.

Notably, the scene became a meme and ended up leading to Elordi’s Bathwater candles, which went viral.