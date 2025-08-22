Meghan Markle continues to be target of online criticism

Meghan Markle recently reacted to close friend Jamie Kern Lima's social media announcement that she is expecting her third child with husband Paulo Lima.

The IT Cosmetics founder revealed the pregnancy news in a touching Instagram post, sharing sonogram images with the caption "We're SO excited to share we're expecting our third baby!!!!"

The Duchess of Sussex's response to her friend's announcement has once again sparked curiosity among fans about whether she might be expecting her own third child.

However, Meghan is not pregnant by any accounts as of August 22, 2025, and there are no credible reports suggesting another pregnancy is happening anytime soon.

Conspiracy theorists continue to circulate unfounded claims about alleged yacht photos involving the Duchess of Sussex.

These supposed images are nothing more than a figment of imagination, as no such photographs of Meghan Markle exist.

The persistent rumors appear to be entirely fabricated and have no basis in reality.

Similarly, online discussions frequently reference Meghan's alleged arrest, which never occurred.

No law enforcement agency has ever arrested the former actress, and no credible news organization has reported any such incident involving the Duchess.

The wife of Prince Harry continues to make headlines for various reasons, including her ongoing Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," which is returning for a second season.

Despite remaining a frequent target of online detractors, she maintains her public presence while these baseless conspiracy theories persist across social media platforms.