'SATC' star seemingly picks side in Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall feud

'SATC' stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall have been in a feud ever since working together

August 22, 2025

And just like that, Mr. Big isn’t on Sarah Jessica Parker’s team.

Chris Noth, who played Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest Big on SATC and And Just Like That…, publicly wished Kim Cattrall a happy birthday on Thursday. He was the only member of the show’s cast who did.

“Happy Birthday Kim!” he wrote in a comment over Kim’s Instagram selfie. In the photo, the actress, who played man-eater Samantha Jones on the show, opposed make-up free and smiled as she rang in her 69th birthday.

“Thank you for all your Birthday wishes!,” Cattrall wrote.

Kim and Sarah played besties on SATC from 1998 to 2004, but their real life relationship was far from their reel life.

"I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is," Kim told Piers Morgan in October 2017. 

In the February of 2018, she called Parker, 60, “cruel” and a “hypocrite” when she offered condolences for her brother’s death.

The actress also didn’t reprise her role in the ill-fated And just like that. She only appeared for a cameo in which she talked with Parker on the phone.

In June 2022, Parker responded to Kim’s comments, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim because — I’ve been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant."

"I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way," she added. 

