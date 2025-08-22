Margot Robbie shocks Colin Farrell with tidbit about DC's 'Birds of Prey'

Margot Robbie shocks Colin Farrell with 'the Penguin' tidbit about 'Birds of Prey'

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell filmed an entire movie (A Big Bold Beautiful Journey) and never talked about their DCU roles.

Margot played Dr. Harleen Quinzel a.k.a. Harley Quinn, the Joker's (Jared Leto) psychiatrist-turned-obsessive lover in 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey, and in 2021's The Suicide Squad.

Meanwhile, Farrell played the Penguin in Robert Pattinson’s The Batman and then in a spin-off series about the villain. He will reprise the role in The Batman 2.

"Did we ever talk about Harley and the Penguin?" Robbie asked Farrell during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I don't believe so," Farrell responded, followed by both stars laughing.

"I don't think it came up once," the Cassandra’s Dream star added. "No, we never mentioned, never spoke about it at all."

"That's so weird," remarked the Barbie actress.

"The first draft that Christina [Hodson] wrote of Birds of Prey, the villain was the Penguin," she told Farrell, leaving him surprised.

"No way!" he cried. "Really?"

"And then [director/writer] Matt Reeves said, 'Don't use the Penguin. I'm going to use him in my thing,'" she shared. "And so we swapped it to Black Mask [played by Ewan McGregor]."

"Wow!" Farrell responded. "And how was her Penguin?"

Margot teased that it was "amazing," and The Penguin star couldn’t contain his interest and asked her to share a copy of the script.

"Did you still have a copy of [that script]?" he asked.

"Yeah, it's probably on my computer," Margot replied. "You could read it."

"Oh, good, I'd love to [read it]," he said. "That'd be so fascinating."

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will be released on September 19, 2025.