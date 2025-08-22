Taylor Swift's 'artistry and storytelling' sparks major buzz before her 12th studio album release

Taylor Swift's upcoming album has 'excited' her fans

Gracia Hunt just shared what excites her most about Taylor Swift’s forthcoming 12th studio album.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the 26-year-old daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, gave a glimpse into her own admiration for the pop sensation and revealed what she is excited about in the 35-year-old American singer-songwriter's 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Expressing her delight, Gracia said, "I’m so excited for Taylor Swift’s new album! Her music always tells such powerful stories, and I can’t wait to see the fresh creativity and emotion she’s bringing this time.”

She went on to sing praises of the 14-time Grammy winner’s exceptional musical talent, especially her knack for telling stories in her own way through her music.

Source: Gracia Hunt's Instagram

"Her artistry and storytelling have always set a high standard in the music industry. Every release feels like a new chapter, and I’m looking forward to hearing the songs and stories only she can share,” Gracia remarked.

For the unversed, Swift, who is currently dating the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, appeared on the August 13 episode of her boyfriend and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, where she announced The Life of a Showgirl.

It is pertinent to mention that The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 2, 2025.