Here's what Kylie Jenner lacked in Travis Scott romance

Photo: Timothee Chalamet giving Kylie Jenner everything Travis Scott did not: Report

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are reportedly thriving in their relationship.

Even though the couple's professional engagements have been keeping them apart, a new report of Us Weekly established that the celebrity couple is very much "together."

Reportedly, the pair's romance has been regarded as “one of the healthiest” that Jenner has ever been in.

Moreover, the source addressed that the Dune actor has brought her “a sense of calm and stability that she hasn’t always had in the past.”

For those unversed, the pair, Jenner and Chalamet, were first romantically linked in April 2023 and have since made several public appearances together, including at the 2024 Golden Globes and the 2025 David Di Donatello Awards, where they made their red-carpet debut in May.

Their romance came after the Kardashians star's split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Stormi and 3-year-old son Aire.

“[Timothée] lets Kylie just be herself, and there is no pressure from either of them,” the source added.

“They have the same sense of humor and understanding of their two different lives. It just works. Their ability to keep things low-key, even with their high-profile careers, has made the connection feel even more genuine,” the spy concluded.