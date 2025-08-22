Teddi Mellencamp makes gut-wrenching confession as her cancer fight takes dark turn

Teddi Mellencamp reveals grim reality of her daily life

Teddi Mellencamp recently got candid and opened up about her feelings as she continues to fight with stage 4 cancer.

On Thursday, August 22, the 44-year-old American TV personality and daughter of rock legend John Mellencamp shared a video on her Instagram Stories from her hospital bed in a paper hospital gown, where she revealed how she is feeling while battling her stage 4 cancer.

Articulating her thoughts, Teddi said, “At this point, I feel like I live in doctors’ offices.”

Taking a deep breath, she added, “Here we go. Go get your checks, everyone — for all the things. All the appointments. It’s worth it.”

For the unversed, in 2022, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma on her back, which is considered the most perilous type of skin cancer.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Melanoma is a kind of skin cancer that starts in the melanocytes. Melanocytes are cells that make the pigment that gives skin its color.”

After the cancer diagnosis, Teddi had 17 surgeries for the invasive skin cancer but she could not get rid of it, as her cancer had metastasised to her brain and lungs, which was confirmed in April this year.

It is pertinent to mention that she has now undergone radiation, immunotherapy, and surgery to treat the stage 4 tumours.