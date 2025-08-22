Tina Fey wants 'Saturday Night Live UK 'to stay away from THIS 'SNL' tradition

Tina Fey shares advice for 'Saturday Night Live UK' creators

Tina Fey wants Saturday Night Live UK to skip some tough aspects of the original American show.

The Mean Girls creator was a writer on the show in 1997, when it "was still pretty male." Fey joined a “well-oiled machine” at the time, having grown up watching the show.

The 30 Rock star reflected on SNL writers’ room being active on Tuesday nights for table reads on Wednesdays with guest stars and cast members.

Attending the Edinburgh TV Festival, she shared a piece of advice for the U.K. version, saying, "Here’s a dirty secret: you don’t have to do it that way. You could start in the morning."

Fey has previously addressed SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels’ comments that she “could easily” replace him when he retires.

"It was nice of him to say that, and I love him very much," Fey told The Hollywood Reporter. "He’s irreplaceable."



"His set of gifts and skills are entirely unique. His eye for talent! He’s one of the last three people in show business who actually understand everything. I’ll leave it at that," she said, praising Michaels.

Michaels and Fey have collaborated on SNL as well as her hit film Mean Girls and its musical reboot last year.

Michaels also praised the "she’s a very important person in my life,” also saying she is “brilliant and great at everything.”