Brittany Cartwright's meets 'wonderful' new man after Jax Taylor split

Brittany Cartwright sparks buzz with new romance after Jax Taylor split

Brittany Cartwright is moving forward after her split from estranged husband Jax Taylor.

The 36-year-old reality star stepped out at Narwal's End of Summer Soirée in Los Angeles with her new spark as revealed by her costar Kristen Doute to People.

The actress also gave her seal of approval while talking to the outlet at the event.

"She has someone in her life that's really amazing that I am head over heels for," Doute happily told the publisher

Cartwright's pal also revealed that The Valley star had also dated few more potential people after her separation from Taylor but Doute did not like them.

"She's dated people during her single years since her ex-husband [Jax Taylor], and I have not approved of them. They've been fine, but not wonderful," she continued.

"This person is very wonderful and very cool. Very family-feeling," Doute remarked.

Sharing more insights of the mystery man Cartwright is currently dating, Doute noted, "He's a dad, so it makes it really easy, a lot easier and understandable."

When Cartwright was asked if the romance with the person is serious she responded by saying, "We'll see."

For those unversed, Cartwright, who shares a 4-year-old son with Taylor, separated from him in February 2023 and filed for divorce that August.