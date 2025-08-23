Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her chemistry with Colin Farrell

Margot Robbie suspected THIS about Colin Farrell before filming

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are sharing some insights into their chemistry in Kogonada’s new romantic fantasy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

In a recent conversation with Variety, the two stars revealed that they were impressed by the instant connection they had while filming their characters, Sarah and David, two strangers whose paths cross after renting cars from a mysterious agency.

“I suspected we would have chemistry, but you never know until you’re actually acting,” Robbie told the outlet while promoting the film in Beverly Hills. “But I had a suspicion it would work.”

Ferrell shared the same remarks while also gushing over Robbie’s performance, “I’ve heard the most extraordinary things about [Robbie] through the years from the people that have worked with you both in front of and behind the camera.”

He went on to praise, “They said she’s a mensch…She’s the loveliest person, she’s fun. She’s obviously a brilliant actress, but they didn’t say that because that is stating the obvious, and the other stuff I didn’t know, and all of it was very true and then some. It was a joy every day to be on the set with her. She’s so smart, she’s so brilliant, but she’s just kind and fun.”

Moreover, Robbie noted that she also did a bit of background check on Farrell’s work ethic through her pals who work as crew members.

“A lot of my closest girlfriends are crew members…Two of my closest girlfriends worked with you on Fantastic Beasts. They were ADs,” she noted. “And they were always like, ‘He’s the best, the kindest.’ They just spoke so highly of you.”

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is all set to hit theaters on September 19.