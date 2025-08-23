Colin Farrell makes unexpected confession about Margot Robbie

Colin Farrell gushes over Margot Robbie’s off-screen side in new project

Colin Farrell gushed over Margot Robbie’s off-screen side in Kogonada’s new romantic fantasy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

During a recent chat with Variety, the Irish actor shared rare insight about costar Robbie's off-screen side.

“I’ve heard the most extraordinary things about [Robbie] through the years from the people that have worked with you both in front of and behind the camera,” he began.

Ferrell continued, "They said she’s a mensch…She’s the loveliest person, she’s fun. She’s obviously a brilliant actress."

"But they didn’t say that because that is stating the obvious, and the other stuff I didn’t know, and all of it was very true and then some," he said, adding that he enjoyed being on set with Margot "every day".

"It was a joy every day to be on the set with her. She’s so smart, she’s so brilliant, but she’s just kind and fun," he gushed.

Talking about his upcoming film with the Barbie star, which chronicles the story of two strangers whose paths cross after renting cars from a mysterious agency, he noted, "It deals with grief and loss and sorrow and loneliness and all these very human things that we all contend with, but I’ve never used the word darkness in relation to this film. No. There’s no darkness in it. Those things in and of themselves aren’t dark. They may be painful, but they’re not dark experiences."