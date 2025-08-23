Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to share Diana story in Netflix documentary?

Harry, Meghan plan explosive Princess Diana documentary for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a plan for a documentary about Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently secured a new “first look deal” with Netflix, are set to tell the late Princess’ story, as reported by The Sun.

30 years after the tragic death of the former wife of King Charles, Harry and Meghan are said to be in discussions with Netflix.

The outlet revealed that the Duke of Sussex is considering a 2027 documentary on his late mother. Notably, the 2027 documentary will coincide with the 30th death anniversary of the iconic princess.

An industry insider told the outlet, “If Harry wants to do it then Netflix will bite his hand off.”

This comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they had renewed their contract with Netflix on August 11, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry has already been part of documentaries about the late Princess previously. He was part of a documentary in 2017 which marked the 20th anniversary of her death.

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy included interviews from him and William about their childhood moments, meanwhile Diana, 7 Days, focused on her death and funeral.

Princess Diana, mother of Prince Harry and Prince William, died in a car crash in 1997.

At the time of Diana’s death, Harry was just 12 years old. He previously spoke about the deep impact of her mom’s death on him in his memoir Spare.

The youngest son of King Charles recalled telling himself that his mother was just hiding and not really dead.