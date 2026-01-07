Meghan Markle receives wise advice as Prince Harry plans UK trip

Meghan Markle is understood to be supportive of her husband Prince Harry’s endeavours but she herself is not keen on acting on some of the plans.

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to his home country this month just days after sources revealed that he has unofficially won his police protection case against the UK Home Office. While the verdict is set to be announced soon, there are whispers of how this would pave way for Harry to return with his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry’s intentions are clearly indicated in his action and the public in the UK is slightly more open to welcoming him as compared to Meghan. Royal expert Jennie Bond suggested that even though this is an optimistic update, it is not so much for the Duchess of Sussex.

Bond claimed that even if police protection is installed, Meghan’s possible trip would be “carefully curated and monitored”.

“She may not be in the same physical danger, but she’s more likely to be the target of a verbal backlash than Harry, who still has a way of endearing himself to the crowds,” she wrote in i Paper.

“If I were her, I’d give the UK a miss. She’s clearly happy at home in California. Why wouldn’t she be? She’s free, she’s wealthy, she has a husband who adores her and children she loves. Why court hostility over here?”

The expert suggested that it would be much easier if Harry visited his father along with his kids.

“Harry and the kids can pop over and see Grandpa. Archie and Lilibet can take a peek inside the Palace walls their ancestors have inhabited. And then they can all head back to the sunshine.”

Harry is expected to travel to the UK this month as there is a hearing for one of his lawsuits against Daily Mail publisher. It is unlikely that a visit with his family would happen so soon.