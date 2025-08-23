 
Charlie Puth calls himself lucky to be Brooke Sansone's husband

Charlie Puth pens sweet note for wife Brooke

August 23, 2025

Charlie Puth marks “almost” one year wedding anniversary with wife Brooke Sansone.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer shared a carousel of photos with his wife Brooke.

Gushing over his wife, Charlie wrote, “I can’t believe it’s almost been a year little Brooke!!”

“I am so lucky to be your husband, you have CHANGED my life completely. I love you forever and ever and ever,” the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer added.

He concluded, “There’s so much to look forward to @puthbrooke.”

The photos included a glimpse from their wedding day in Montecito, California on September 7.

Announcing their wedding on Instagram at the time, Charlie Puth wrote for his wife, “I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next.”

“Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth Thank you for making me the happiest man alive It has always been you,” he added.

