'Wicked: For Good' director spills the beans about movie's master plan

'Wicked: For Good' is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 20, 2025

Marium Haroon
August 23, 2025

'Wicked: For Good' filmmaker reveals what fans can expect from movie

Wicked: For Good director, Jon M. Chu, has recently dished on the exciting details about the movie.

During an interview with Empire, the American film director candidly discussed what fans can expect from the sequel.

“I love that people get to see the full masterplan, and the full scope of what Cynthia and Ariana do in this movie,” he told the outlet. “I’m so happy they were appreciated in the first one, but movie two is where the meat comes out.”

Revealing the challenges that Elphaba will face, Chu said, “The stakes are higher than ever for Elphaba. She’s fighting to expose the Wizard, but she’s alone in that.”

“Can one person actually make a difference? She’s up against the Wizard’s propaganda, calling her the Wicked Witch, talking about how her skin is green and her soul is impure,” the 45-year-old director continued.

Leaving fans in suspense about the ending, Jon M. Chu concluded, “What happens when the home you believed in doesn’t want you anymore? Is it worth defending? Why stay?”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are reprising their Oscar-nominated roles as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in the fantasy movie alongside Ethan Slater, Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, and Jeff Goldblum.

For those unversed, Wicked: Part 1 concluded its worldwide theatrical run with $756.2 million in global box office revenue against a production budget of $150 million, making it box office success.

Wicked: For Good is set to release on November 20, 2025. 

