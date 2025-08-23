Kim Cattrall reacts to fan's shoutout after 'And Just Like That' finale

'Sex and the City' alum Kim Cattrall weighs in on fan's remark on reboot's end

Kim Cattrall's fanbase is missing what the 2021 spinoff could have been had she reprised the iconic character of PR boss Samantha Jones.

Cattrall, who returned in two Sex and the City films after the original show's success, did not participate in the 2021 spinoff And Just Like That beyond two brief cameos.

Even days after the spinoff ended, Cattrall's fans protested that her onscreen character could've saved the SATC franchise like no other character.

One such comment read, “And Just Like that…we all know is was Sam (Kim) who carried the entire franchise. You, embodied everything that is the essence of a strong, powerful, and vulnerable woman. we love and respect you.”

The fan's shoutout caught the alum's attention, who quietly acknowledged the sentiment with a "like" on social media, per Page Six.

In 2022, she told Variety that she was "never asked to be part of the reboot."

"I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media," Cattrall said at the time.

The show addressed her absence onscreen. In its first season, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie explained Samantha’s distance as stemming from financial disagreements. Meanwhile, writer Julie Rottenberg justified Cattrall's absence in an interview with TVLine, emphasising that the story remained rooted in female friendship.

She said the friendship between the ladies is "stronger than anything," and the message is that "they're there even when they're not there."

"I think the idea is the whole series is based on the strength of those friendships," she told TVLine. "So even if you're not in the same room… we have those bonds, and we feel the support and strength of those friendships."

"I think it speaks to the fact that no one wants to say goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw," Rottenberg continued.

And Just Like That ended on August 14.