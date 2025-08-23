Luke Combs expresses desire to collaborate with 'really great' Taylor Swift

Luke Combs praises Taylor Swift as 'really great' artist

Luke Combs just expressed his desire to work with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Speaking to Extra on Friday, the 35-year-old country star praised the Lover songstress as "really, really great" artist.

"Her music is undeniable," said Luke, admitting that he's definitely a fan of Taylor. "It would be impossible to not know like every one of her songs almost."

The Beautiful Crazy crooner further told the outlet that he met Taylor while he was attending Travis Kelce's Tight End University.

“I got to meet her recently at the Tight End U… She was in town for that. She was really, really great,” said Luke.

The singer further shared that he had previously taken his wife to see Taylor in concert.

“Her team was really, really great to my wife and her friends and it was a really great time," he added.

When asked if he would be open to collaborating with the Bad Blood hitmaker, Luke replied, "Yeah."

“It’d be fun… Yeah, that would be a good time,” he told the publication.

Earlier this month, Taylor surprised her fans by announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on her boyfriend Travis' podcast.

The pop star's 12th studio album will be released on Friday, October 3.